Play days, shootouts boost summertime basketball skills

Basketball season for local high schools runs through the coolest months of the year, but dozens of local teen players remain in high gear this time of year, traveling around the Aiken-Augusta area for unofficial competition and the chance to improve without the pressure of the regular season.
"We just want to come together and get some play time in," said Al Young, North Augusta High School's head girls basketball coach, in the midst of planning a "play day" set for Thursday on the Lady Jackets' home court.
The guest list, as of earlier this week, was to include Fox Creek, Strom Thurmond, Aiken, Midland Valley and Georgia schools Grovetown and Josey. The start time is 4 p.m.
"We're trying to play some people that we don't play during the season and get some work it. It's just an issue of getting some practice in for some young kids. It's all about learning. It's not winning and losing. It's just having our kids play, and sometimes a chance to play for some of our younger kids, and we all need that kind of stuff," Young added.
Andrew Peckham, Fox Creek's head boys basketball coach, said his squad has several shootouts on its June calendar, including one set for Tuesday, June 22, and (following a practice-only day) Thursday, June 24. Fox Creek Summer Shootout play begins both days at 1 p.m. and the final games are to start at 7 p.m.
Visiting teams are to be Aiken, Strom Thurmond, Airport, Mid-Carolina, Eau Claire, Batesburg-Leesville, McCormick and Bamberg-Ehrhardt.
Beckham's bunch got off to a strong start in its summer shootouts June 12, playing in the McCormick Shootout and beating Dixie, Emerald and Greenwood in the process.
"We've got a lot of basketball across the state – a lot of schools," he said. "It's an open season for the South Carolina High School League, where they allow us to do these games."
He added, "We use the summer basketball to help develop the current players and also the rising ninth graders ... The focuses are just their fundamentals and their skills and also learning to play together as teammates, because ... your seniors have just graduated, so you've got your first glimpse at what you have going forward, for the winter."
Basketball season, under normal circumstances, begins in late November or early December, and the state championship games are usually in early March.
Riverview Park Activities Center is also on the radar for several girls teams around South Carolina in late June. A showcase is set for June 28-29 there, with Fox Creek, Aiken and South Aiken among the local squads on the schedule, along with some longer-distance travelers such as James Island, Bluffton, Nations Ford and Goose Creek.
Peckham, assessing the purpose of summertime play, said, "I tell our guys we want to win. We're competitive, but also, the summer's not just about winning basketball games. It's about learning to play together, learning to compete on every possession – those kinds of things ... We're playing every day together and we're traveling together and we're building that camaraderie and building our culture here, as far as what it takes to be a successful basketball program."