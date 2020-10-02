Plans for new Public Safety facilities moving forward

North Augusta is preparing for two new Public Safety facilities that will help with response times for fire calls and provide smoother operations for the department overall.
A new fire station No. 1 and public safety headquarters are both on the horizon for the city, with the fire station expected to go out for bid within the next 30 days.
The fire station will be located at 311 West Martintown Road, near Observatory Avenue.
North Augusta Public Safety Chief John Thomas said the the benefit to that location is it being a more centralized area with better access to U.S. Highway 1, where a lot of calls are going, plus Interstate 520. It will allow the city to park its ladder truck closer to those areas, and closer to downtown where some of the city’s larger buildings are.
“As the city continues to grow, that’s a need obviously that we’re looking at, you know, even with apartment complexes being two to three stories high, we need to centralize that truck, so that’ll give … the citizens more protection obviously, and give us better response times to some of those high-rise places,” Thomas said.
The ladder truck is currently housed at the city’s fire station on Belvedere-Clearwater Road. The new station will mirror the one on Belvedere-Clearwater Road, which has three truck bays.
The city has a webpage where people can sign up to receive updates on the new fire station at northaugusta.net/fs1.
“We’re excited about getting it and we definitely need it,” Thomas said about the fire station.
“The fact that we’re moving forward and we can forecast the future’s going to be bright for us having that station where it needs to be,” he said.
The city is also planning a new Public Safety headquarters and municipal court building to be built on a piece of land at the corner of Riverside Boulevard and Buena Vista Avenue.
The two-story building will put Public Safety under one roof. Current headquarters operations are in multiple buildings on Buena Vista Avenue, mostly in two previous city hall buildings.
“We’re in three, four different places, don’t have the room to expand, so it’s a future that we’re looking forward to,” Thomas said.
“Operationally it’s going to be much smoother than we’ve ever experienced, and so we’re looking forward to being in one spot.”
Thomas said the building will be state-of-the-art and is being planned with the future in mind.
City documents refer to the headquarters project as “one of the most complex IT and communications projects the City has ever engaged in.”
Thomas said the IT in the building will be a big component that goes into the building, with telecommunications racks, 911 center, security and access, telephones and camera systems.
Two other important aspects of the building will be an emergency operations center and a sallyport.
Thomas said the emergency operations center will be the “nerve of the building.”
It will be a room solely dedicated to emergency operations, and will allow all players to come to the table in the event of an emergency.
“Hopefully it’s not catastrophic but if it is or if we need those players around that table, we’ll have all the IT equipment that we need such as phones, such as mapping, such as those type of things where we can react quickly and plan according to whatever emergency we have that particular day,” Thomas said.
The sallyport will allow secured entry into the building if needed or allow the city to bring a vehicle for processing into a secure area.
Thomas said morale is a big factor in the need for a new headquarters.
“I think one of the sad things is we’ve had people that come to work here and work their whole career, 25 years plus, that are obviously going to walk out through the same door they came in, if that makes sense.”
The new building will give the department an innovative facility that Thomas said will be “operationally one of the finest ones around here, so we’re very proud of that.”
Both facilities will be funded with proceeds from Capital Projects Sales Tax initiatives.
The fire station will be paid for with funds from CPST III and the budget for the station is $3.8 million.
The headquarters will be paid for with funds from CPST IV. The city has issued bonds that will be paid for with the sales tax proceeds. The bonds issued specifically for headquarters was $10.5 million, according to City Administrator Jim Clifford. The estimated cost of the headquarters is between $12.6 million and $14.3 million, but a final cost won’t be determined until after the bid process.