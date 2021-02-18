Planning Commission recommends approval of Martintown Road Study

The study looking at the future of Martintown Road got a head nod from the North Augusta Planning Commission on Thursday.

The Planning Commission unanimously passed a recommendation to City Council that the Martintown Road Study be approved, with a bit of a reorganization of project priority.

The study focused on Martintown Road between Knobcone Avenue and Gregory Lake Road, and it made recommendations for improvement projects over a period of around 20 years.

Two of those projects –traffic lights at Bergen Road and the eastbound off-ramp of Interstate-20 – are already in progress.

The Planning Commission did recommend that City Council adopt the plan with five projects moved to the top of the list.

Those five projects, in the order they were listed by the Commission, are:

•Install a traffic signal at Knobcone Avenue with dual southbound left-turn lanes and northbound right-turn lanes on West Martintown Road.

•At Frontage Road to Old Plantation road, develop a parallel road to the west side West Martintown Road that provides access to River Falls Apartments and Circle K that connects to Old Plantation Road and eventually to the new signal at Knobcone Avenue (approximately 1,700 feet).

•At Hamrick Farms site driveway No. 3, provide a northbound right-turn lane with 150 feet of storage and access to/from Hamrick Farms Driveway No. 3 should be right‐in/right‐out. Old Plantation Road should remain full access. (Overhead utilities will have to be relocated)

•At Interstate-20 westbound off-ramp, install a dual-lane roundabout.

•At Gregory Lake Road, install a single-lane roundabout.