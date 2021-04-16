You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Planning Commission OKs new subdivision

Stratton Place Subdivision
Buy Now

Stratton Place Subdivision is planned for Bradleyville Road. 

 Photo courtesy City of North Augusta

Plans were approved Thursday for 32 new townhomes off Bradleyville Road called Stratton Place Townhomes.

North Augusta Planning Commission gave approval 6-0 to the project.

“I think this is a great project for that area. Needed. I think it’ll be very positive,” said Briton Williams, chairman of Planning Commission.

Before coming to Planning Commission, developers received a variance for minimum lot width from the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals.

The variant allows for a +/-26 foot lot width. The townhomes will be built on 5.6 acres.

Gary Thigpen, representing JSMG Development, said he is also with Carbon Construction and said they built multiple homes in the area before.

“It was all a success, everyone got along well, the houses sold quickly. I still have communication with all of my buyers over there and they enjoy and love the area. It’s quiet, I have no issues,” Thigpen said.

Planning Commission member JoAnn McKie was not present during the meeting. 

Follow Lindsey on Twitter at @LindseyNHodges. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News