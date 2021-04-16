Planning Commission OKs new subdivision

Plans were approved Thursday for 32 new townhomes off Bradleyville Road called Stratton Place Townhomes.
North Augusta Planning Commission gave approval 6-0 to the project.
“I think this is a great project for that area. Needed. I think it’ll be very positive,” said Briton Williams, chairman of Planning Commission.
Before coming to Planning Commission, developers received a variance for minimum lot width from the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals.
The variant allows for a +/-26 foot lot width. The townhomes will be built on 5.6 acres.
Gary Thigpen, representing JSMG Development, said he is also with Carbon Construction and said they built multiple homes in the area before.
“It was all a success, everyone got along well, the houses sold quickly. I still have communication with all of my buyers over there and they enjoy and love the area. It’s quiet, I have no issues,” Thigpen said.
Planning Commission member JoAnn McKie was not present during the meeting.