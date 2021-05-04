Pettit reflects on four years as mayor

Looking back on his four years as mayor of North Augusta, Bob Pettit is humbled.
Monday evening was his final City Council meeting as mayor and marks Pettit’s third retirement during a life well lived.
Pettit was elected in 2017 and in that time has presided over the city’s role in the development of Riverside Village.
“Four years ago, where Riverside Village now stands was just bare land, it had been cleared, but it was bare land. And so we got the ballpark, you know, the hotel, the restaurants, the apartments and more to come,” Pettit said.
“I’m hopeful that in the next several months, there'll be more activity there.”
He mentioned a payment that was made to the city last week – a $1.9 million payment for current and outstanding Municipal Improvement District fees that were due related to Riverside Village.
The development has provided plenty for the citizens of North Augusta – Minor League Baseball, eateries, housing and more – but has also been stricken with financial woes.
Last week’s payment is “huge,” Pettit said.
One aspect of Riverside Village was the topic of a soulful celebration on Friday night, a good memory fresh in Pettit’s mind.
The city named the Riverside Village amphitheater after legendary singer Sharon Jones, from North Augusta, and held a dedication on Friday.
Pettit never met Jones but said the gratitude from her family is the best memory he his going to come away with.
“Because that was people and I love to do what I can to help people and they were just blown away. And that whole evening, that was phenomenal,” Pettit said.
His work in formulating a plan for Calhoun Park surrounding the divisive Meriwether Monument is another accomplishment Pettit mentioned.
“I think I used absolutely the right approach with the citizen involvement,” Pettit said. He formed and led two diverse committees that studied the issue and made a recommendation for changes to City Council.
Another huge accomplishment Pettit mentioned was the city designating Carrsville as an African American Historic District. He mentioned his friendship with Dr. Alex Pope at First Providence Baptist Church.
“He and I talked and worked numerous times over the course of my four years, and particularly, you know, dealing with the Meriwether Monument issue and then the heritage district and getting him to take the lead, you know, on the committee to come up with a way to enhance it and ... put together something that I think people will be able to come and understand. That was really the beginning of the African American community in North Augusta and how it ties into Hamburg and the event that happened there,” Pettit said.
He mentioned working with City Clerk Sharon Lamar, Donna Young before her, former City Administrator Todd Glover, Assistant City Administrator Rachelle Moody and current City Administrator Jim Clifford on a daily basis.
“And I stand in awe of what they can accomplish and what they do accomplish every day. It's impressive. And that's just to name the people I work with every day,” he said.
Pettit also expressed gratitude for State Representative Bill Hixon and Senator Tom Young.
“Their beneficial involvement whenever we needed something done with (Department of Transportation) or with the lock and dam or something, they were right there to help us. And you just can't have four years – I can't have four years of meeting people and not do anything but feel blessed to have been able to work with them,” Pettit said.
Pettit said former mayor Lark Jones was gracious when he took over, though Pettit had been attending Council meetings for six years by that point, sitting in the same row each week.
“So I knew a lot what was going on, but he was very gracious and let me deal with the issues that came up.” Pettit said of Lark Jones.
“And I'll do the same, I’ll let this mayor and council deal with the issues as they come up. You know, I'm hopeful that they're, one, business friendly. I mean, such that Riverside Village can be fully developed, that Exit 5 can continue to grow. I mean, it's getting really built up. Exit 1, it's an opportunity, maybe for business park or something like that, because it's interstate access. It'll be just minutes away from Fort Gordon, minutes away from the Georgia Cyber Center.”
Pettit said he and Clifford often laughed that his favorite four-letter word was “plan” and said the city is “woefully behind” in strategic planning, saying he’d like to see progress in that area.
Pettit said he’s enjoyed life. “I’ve had a great, great time,” he said. He spent 27 years in the military, been to 45-50 countries and been to six of the seven continents. (Australia is the one he hasn’t visited.)
This is his third retirement. The first was from the the Air Force, where he retired as a colonel. He moved to North Augusta and worked with a consulting engineering company where he had contracts at the Savannah River Site. He retired from that after 14 years.
“And then you know, God I guess said you got to do something for the city. And I did. That's it, I'm humbled. I'm truly humbled.”
Pettit is a big part of the life of his two grandchildren that live in North Augusta. His day as mayor was spent taking them to school in the morning, going to the office, then picking them up from school. Things will stay the same, he said, except for the middle part.
“I'm just looking forward to take care of those things that pop up around the house, spend a little more time at Myrtle Beach, maybe get my golf game back in shape. It's got a long way to go,” Pettit said.