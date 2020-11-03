Pandemic concerns lead to drive-thru trick or treating

Sweet tooth: satisfied.
Halloween looked a little different this year, thanks to pandemic precautions, but a handful of drive-thru trick-or-treat events ensured North Augusta kids were able to dress up and get some candy.
On Friday night, North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism held a Drive-Boo Trick or Treat for hundreds of people.
“Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee we had to cancel because of COVID so we definitely wanted to give something free, fun for the family, some kind of Halloween event, just because that’s our thing,” said Mandy Nelson, with the department.
Along with the city, sponsors at the event included Aiken Augusta Electric, Heath Insurance, Gideons, Brookdale Senior Living, Southpaw Roofing, North Augusta Mothers Club, Texas Roadhouse, First Baptist Church of North Augusta and Together We Care.
“Everybody’s been super excited. Hanging out of their cars, riding in the tailgates … So it’s been fun,” Nelson said.
On Saturday night, Belvedere First Baptist Church also held a drive-thru trick-or-treat event.
The church has been holding trunk or treat for around 20 years.
“We’ve had rain before and we’ve had bad weather, but we’ve never had anything like the pandemic,” said pastor John Meyer.
“We really want to do this for the community, and it’s an opportunity just to try to be a blessing to our community. I know a lot of people are fearful, and it’s kind of paralyzed a lot of things and a lot of people and so we wanted to do something that would let people know we love them, we care about them, want them to be able just have a good evening together.”
The church handed out candy for about two hours on Saturday night, with help from the Belvedere Volunteer Fire Department, which directed traffic.