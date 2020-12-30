North Augusta's top 10 stories of 2020

Future history books might need an extra couple of pages – or chapters, really – about 2020. A public health crisis like no other led to changes in the way we move and interact within the world, and a reckoning happened when it comes to race in America.
North Augusta had its fair share of happenings related to COVID-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement, and those things are included in this list, but we had other things to celebrate and focus on too. A couple of important jobs were filled with new faces, and the North Augusta girls' basketball team won its fourth straight state basketball championship.
These are 10 of the top stories of the year in North Augusta.
1. COVID causes changes to everyday life
Over nine months into the pandemic and the ways North Augustans generally celebrate and get together have changed. This year saw the cancellation of North Augusta's two biggest events – the Nike Peach Jam and Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee, which draw huge crowds, well-known performers and basketball's future stars. The annual Lion's Club Christmas Parade was also canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
While some things were canceled, others were just adapted to the situation.
When kids were sent home from school in March, teachers decided to visit their students in an unconventional but new way. Honk-and-wave car parades snaked through neighborhoods, allowing for a socially distanced way to greet loved ones. Local schools held parades, as well as nursing homes.
Halloween trick-or-treating got the drive-thru treatment too, with the city holding a huge drive-thru event in lieu of the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee, local churches doing the same.
2. NAHS girls' basketball team wins fourth state title
The North Augusta High School girls’ basketball team made history in 2017 when the team clinched its first state championship. Four years later, they’ve got four.
The team defeated South Pointe on March 7 by a 13-point margin to bring home its fourth-in-a-row state championship. The Yellow Jackets recovered from a tied score of 45 at the start of the fourth quarter. The 70-57 victory made the team the seventh program in state history to reach a fourth consecutive state title.
The team celebrated the win during a March 13 gathering at the school – days before schools shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic – surrounded by music from the band and most of the student body.
3. North Augusta hires new city administrator
North Augusta hired a new city administrator this year. Col. Jim Clifford (ret.) took over the role in August after spending two years as garrison commander at Fort Gordon in Georgia.
“I look forward to anything that’s new. It keeps it fresh and challenging,” Clifford said of the new position in August.
“I like to learn, I like to learn as I go, there’s a lot to learn about city government that I’m still trying to get my hands wrapped around that will probably take me quite some time to be fully conversant on, but I think there’s a lot of really interesting things to go and figure out.”
Clifford replaced Todd Glover, the former city administrator.
4. Meriwether Monument receives renewed attention
The Meriwether Monument standing in the center of North Augusta's Calhoun Park continued to be a topic for discussion in 2020 because of its racially divisive inscription and connection to a massacre that took place generations ago.
Dialogue over race and reform dominated much of the summer and expanded to discussion over monuments, buildings and statues.
In June, hundreds of people marched up Georgia Avenue to decry the monument during a Black Lives Matter demonstration.
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office, as well as U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., weighed in on the issue.
"Seems to me like it needs to come down," Graham said of the monument in June.
A July opinion from the AG's office stated the monument is "an abhorrent testament to Jim Crow."
5. Fight over New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam continues
The New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam has continued to make headlines this year.
A lawsuit has been making its way through the U.S. District Court of South Carolina, attempting to keep the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from undertaking a project that would remove the structure and lower the level of the Savannah River pool.
In November, the judge in the lawsuit issued a preliminary injunction to enjoin the Corps of Engineers from implementing its plan – and any plan that doesn’t “maintain the pool.”
6. Bryant hired as NAHS football coach
North Augusta High School welcomed a new head football coach this year in Jim Bob Bryant.
“My philosophy is, we have to build the man first and then build the player,” Bryant said during an introductory event in February.
Bryant has coached in North Carolina, where he grew up, and most recently in Georgia.
The 2020 season ended 5-2 for the team, which was defeated in the quarterfinals playoff game against North Myrtle Beach.
7. GreenJackets season canceled, team offered new affiliation
The Augusta GreenJackets were set to play the team’s third season in SRP Park in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic knocked out the entire season for the team.
The year is ending on a high note for the team, which was invited in December to become an affiliate team for the Atlanta Braves.
Even though Minor League Baseball wasn’t played in the stadium this year, the team took the chance to get creative and held a variety of events.
Movies were shown on the video screen for socially distanced families, dads and sons ran the bases at a Father’s Day brunch and the team even built a mini-golf course just outside the field.
8. North Augusta adjusts budget to pandemic, picks up properties in sale
The city of North Augusta this year, like many municipalities in the area, adjusted its 2020 budget due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The adjustments were made in areas of the budget related to canceled events where people gather – Peach Jam, for example.
The city also took 13 Riverside Village properties – the majority vacant – to the county’s tax sale for failure to pay city taxes.
Seven of the properties went to the city’s forfeited land commission, and six went to private bidders.
The original property owners will have a redemption period to retain ownership of the properties.
9. 2020 brings new elected officials to represent North Augusta
Two new elected officials are representing North Augusta – one on the Aiken County School Board and one on Aiken County Council – following November’s election.
Patricia Hanks defeated incumbent chairman Keith Liner to represent District 4 on the Aiken County School Board. She secured 50.1% of the votes, beating Liner by 73 votes. She was the only challenger to defeat an incumbent in the school board election.
Republican Kelley Mobley was elected to represent District 4 on the Aiken County Council, covering much of North Augusta.
He replaces member Chuck Smith, who did not run for reelection. Mobley defeated David Beja, who ran as a Democrat.
10. Amphitheater opens, named after legendary singer from N.A.
The city of North Augusta opened its riverfront amphitheater this year, and named it after well-known soul singer Sharon Jones, who lived in North Augusta as a child and near the end of her life.
“Sharon loved North Augusta. I can’t tell you how much,” said Don Rhodes, who spoke during a City Council meeting about his friendship with Jones.
The 600-seat amphitheater – located in Riverside Village facing the Savannah River – officially opened in June 2020 and has hosted a variety of concerts.