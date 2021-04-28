North Augusta's Municipal Election had 16% voter turnout

More than 3,000 voters cast ballots in the North Augusta municipal election on Tuesday.
The final tally represented 16 percent of the registered voters in the city, according to the Election Results Report. Of the 18,376 registered voters in North Augusta, a total of 3,095 participated in the election.
North Augusta municipal election unofficial results came in on Tuesday evening. Briton Williams is the new North Augusta mayor. The City Council seats were filled by Pat Carpenter, Jenafer McCauley and David McGhee.
All the winning candidates were Republicans.
Closer to the election there was another candidate, Richard Fletcher started a write-in campaign. In the end, Fletcher received 4.43 percent of the votes (352 votes), according to the Election Results Report.
The results will be certified Thursday by North Augusta's Municipal Election Commission.