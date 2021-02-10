North Augusta woman pens book about journey toward forgiveness

A North Augusta woman is using her story of forgiveness and redemption in the face of tragedy to help others.
Paige McLemore of North Augusta has recently published her first book, called “Remembering Lee: The Noblest Revenge is To Forgive,” about her journey toward forgiving the man who killed her sister during a 1988 armed robbery.
McLemore said she knows it is God’s plans for her to talk about forgiveness and the tragedy and to use it as a story of redemption and God’s grace and mercy.
In 1988, McLemore’s sister Lee Shields and another woman, Allison Dawn Holley, were shot to death in Johannsen's Sporting Goods store in Augusta by MacArthur Lawton Jr.
In 1988 McLemore was 18 and her sister, Shields, was 19. They had grown up in Augusta in the National Hills area.
Shields was working at the Washington Road store at the time of the crime, and the 19-year-old was a sophomore at what is now Augusta University.
“It was just heartbreaking just because my mom and dad grew up in Augusta – they’re well known in the area and we were just hometown Augusta people. So after her death, it was tragic especially for me,” McLemore said.
“My life did not go the way that God had wanted it to go, it was just hard for me to get over her death. So for 20, 25 years I struggled with forgiving the man that murdered her, I had anger and resentment and bitterness in my heart for years.”
She said she went down paths in her life that neither God nor her parents wanted her to go down, and she struggled to find her way.
McLemore married her husband, Steve, in 2004 and said she finally had a sense of peace about her life.
“I finally settled down with the right person and he gave me the strength to get over some things but still then I still had that bitterness and anger in my heart, even when Steve and I first married I still struggled with that,” McLemore said.
“So we were in church in North Augusta and pastors poured into me and challenged me to read the Bible for the first time so I really dedicated my life to Jesus again and started reading his word and reading about forgiveness and ultimately I forgave the man that murdered my sister," she said. "Now he’s still in Georgia State Penitentiary and still serving his life sentence, but just to have that release in your heart after all those years of hatred and bitterness, it was life-changing for me and it changed the life of my family and we just became a different family, a happier family and it was spiritually evident that we were following Jesus more closely.”
McLemore began speaking in area churches about her story of forgiveness and was eventually encouraged to write a book.
She was encouraged in her writing by her husband and pastor at First Baptist Church of North Augusta, where she and her family are active members.
McLemore said the book has been “such a blessing,” and she recently had a signing event at CommuniGraphics.
“Just putting books in people's hands is what I want to do, so I’m really excited about this opportunity that the Lord has provided,” she said.
“After I forgave – it changed my life.”
McLemore’s book can be found at paigemclemore.com, as well as Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Anyone wishing to have McLemore speak at their event can visit her website.