North Augusta will host Nike EYBL Peach Jam in July. Nike Nationals will also return.

MOKAN Elite players celebrate with peaches after their overtime victory in the 2019 17U Peach Jam championship game. The tournament will return to Riverview Park in North Augusta this year after not being held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

Some of the nation's top high school basketball prospects will be back in North Augusta this Summer.

The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League announced via Twitter that the Peach Jam will be held at Riverview Park July 13-25. The Nike Girls Elite Youth Basketball League also announced the Nike Nationals — its Peach Jam equivalent — will return to North Augusta this year. The Nike Nationals event will run from the July 21-25.

“There's a lot that goes in to make a decision to bring these events back,” North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Rick Meyer. “We're just thrilled they made the decision to come back to North Augusta for 2021.

The Peach Jam tournament, which has a large economic impact for the city and surrounding areas, was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. It will be the first time Nike Nationals have been held in North Augusta since the event was relocated to Chicago in 2016. 

There has been no announcement made about whether or not spectators will be allowed at the event, but college coaches will be in attendance. There is also expected to be more teams than usual because of the altered format.

“The economic impact from one week to really two full weeks should be exciting,” Meyer said. “Even knowing the teams and college coaches are coming, will generate a large economic impact, because those are the people traveling.”

