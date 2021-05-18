North Augusta will begin spraying to combat mosquitos

North Augusta residents are getting a protective boost against dreaded summertime bitting insects.
The City of North Augusta’s Mosquito Control Program will begin on May 19 and will continue until Oct. 14.
A truck equipped with a chemical sprayer will travel throughout various neighborhoods on Wednesdays of each week during the hours of 4 to 6 a.m. dispersing low levels of Permethrin, according to a news release from the City of North Augusta.
"The chemical and method being used to control adult mosquitos is environmentally-friendly and used worldwide in mosquito control," according to the release.
If residents have any questions, they should contact Superintendent of Property Maintenance Roy Kibler at 803-441-4244 or check the city website for an online mosquito spray request.
Mosquito spraying services are provided to inside city limits residents only.
For more information, call 803-441-4240 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.