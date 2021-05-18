North Augusta will begin spraying to combat mosquitoes

North Augusta residents are getting a protective boost against dreaded summertime biting insects.
The city of North Augusta’s Mosquito Control Program will begin on May 19 and will continue until Oct. 14.
A truck equipped with a chemical sprayer will travel throughout various neighborhoods on Wednesdays of each week during the hours of 4-6 a.m. dispersing low levels of permethrin, according to a news release from the city of North Augusta.
"The chemical and method being used to control adult mosquitoes is environmentally friendly and used worldwide in mosquito control," according to the release.
If residents have any questions, they should contact Superintendent of Property Maintenance Roy Kibler at 803-441-4244 or check the city website for an online mosquito spray request.
Mosquito spraying services are provided to inside city limits residents only.
For more information, call 803-441-4240 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.