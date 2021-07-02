North Augusta welcomes new Starbucks and Arby's off Exit 5

The long awaited Arby’s and Starbucks are opening in North Augusta off Interstate 20's Exit 5 this week.

The restaurants are located in between Advanced Auto Parts and SRP Federal Credit Union off Edgefield Road.

Starbucks will open its doors starting Saturday, July 3, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Arby’s will follow suit opening open Tuesday, July 6.

Stan Harpe, partner at HR Developers who helped build the restaurants off Exit 5, said they have been working closely throughout the pandemic to get the locations opened.

“We have looked for many years and found this site,” Harpe said. “The city of North Augusta is extremely easy to work with through the process of the pandemic. We got permits, we got approved through several Zoom meetings, and it was one of the more business-related municipalities that I have dealt with in many many years.”

North Augusta City Council member Pat Carpenter said the addition of these drive-thru restaurants is an asset to the area.

“I am very excited about that. It’s booming right now,” Carpenter said. “I think it's going to benefit the homeowners in the area.”

This will be the second Starbucks and Arby’s locations in North Augusta. The other locations are off Knox Avenue.