featured top story

North Augusta to resume posting City Council documents ahead of meeting

From now on, North Augusta citizens are going to have a little more information about what City Council is voting on before they head to meetings.

Mayor Briton Williams, just one week into the job, announced Monday that the backup materials for City Council meetings would be once again published ahead of the meeting.

“Citizens need to be able to know what we’re going to be voting and talking about so they can ask questions and respond in a City Council meeting,” Williams said Wednesday morning.

“If they don’t have the City Council backup material in advance, it’s going to be real hard for them to know what to ask.”

The city stopped posting backup materials following a November 2018 lawsuit alleging a Freedom of Information Act violation. The city has only been posting a one- to two-page agenda ahead of meetings since. The text of proposed resolutions, ordinances and proclamations were not posted online for the public to see. 

In October 2019, Judge Clifton Newman found in favor of the lawsuit's plaintiff, North Augusta resident Perry Holcomb. The city has appealed the ruling.

Both the agenda and the backup materials will now be posted, Williams said, which is normally done on a Friday.

Follow Lindsey on Twitter at @LindseyNHodges. 

