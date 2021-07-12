North Augusta to receive $11M in federal coronavirus funds

North Augusta City Council started the process of receiving COVID-19 relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city will receive approximately $11 million dollars, more than the originally estimated $8.9 million. The city also agreed to open a second bank account specific to ARPA funds for transparency in accounting purposes.

Council member Jenafer McCauley liked the city’s efforts to make the accounting transparent.

“Personally, I did something similar with our small business we had,” McCauley said. “We received the PPP loan so we opened the second bank account for our business and we did that to help with the account traceability.”

The law, written by Congress, explicitly says infrastructure needs. Water, stormwater, wastewater, utilities, broadband and revenue replacement are on the table.

The ARPA money cannot be used for bridge and road construction.

The city is likely to receive the money in late 2021 or early 2022. Before the city can allocate where the funds can go, the state of South Carolina must request the money from the federal government.

“I think that gives us a lot of flexibility. And ultimately we continue to look at other communities and how they are doing the ARPA funding,” City Administrator Jim Clifford said. “Me personally, I think that we have a lot of infrastructure needs and we can get a good list together for water, wastewater and stormwater specifically. We are trying to figure out how to best utilize these funds.”

Other business

• City council held the first reading of an ordinance that would reprioritize the Capital Project Sales Tax IV list to move the Greeneway up to second priority, behind building a new public safety headquarters. Funds for this project will not be known until a decision is made on the Public Safety headquarters.

• Sketch plans for the proposed public safety headquarters on Georgia Avenue, also known as the Seven Gables Flythe property, will be brought to the planning commission on Thursday. One of the renderings shows the legacy historic buildings intact. The city said they had met with the nonprofit groups Punch and Judy Players and Historic North Augusta. “This is a public meeting and people can come and see the presentation so they can get more details on where we are on the project,” Council member David McGhee said.