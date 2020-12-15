North Augusta students, staff support Christmas Store

The Christmas Store, one of North Augusta's most prominent holiday charities, is in gear this week, with new precautions in place due to COVID-19, and a fresh shot of enthusiasm in memory of a longtime North Augusta High School teacher.
This year's child-sponsorship program at the high school was dedicated to the memory of Martha Butts, who died Aug. 9 at age 69, having spent most of her 37-year teaching career at the high school, with her roles including leadership of the school's Teacher Cadet program, through which students get a sampling of the rewards and challenges involved in a career in teaching.
At North Augusta High, it is also the program that leads the toy-collection drive that culminates in a school-wide assembly in early December, with music and a presentation of hundreds of toys – bicycles, dolls, games and more – to be given to kids in local poor families. Gift distribution is underway this week, with "social distancing" as part of the procedure, and this year, no assembly was held at the high school to celebrate the massive gift distribution, due to pandemic concerns.
"The program is always fun, and so exciting," said Carol Creamer, a former teacher at the high school who counted Butts among her close friends. "The band played and everybody sang and was happy. The main thing to me was just this overwhelming sense of peace, and Martha's calm, beautiful voice, just so refined and ... loving and bright with hope. Christmas was her favorite time of the year."
Teacher Craig Gilstrap, who now runs the Teacher Cadet program, said the idea of formally linking the program to Butts came from band director Chuck Deen, in recognition of Butts' years of dedication.
"This was her baby. This was her project, and she looked forward to it the most," said Gilstrap, who served as a bus driver Dec. 11, helping guide students in a successful effort to haul the gifts from the high school to First Baptist Church of North Augusta's family life center, which is the traditional drop-off spot for The Christmas Store.
Gilstrap, referring to this year's effort, said, "We ... at the school, volunteered to adopt 44 kids, and then we had 10 extra boxes – full boxes of additional toys – that we donated, and I think five extra bikes that were also donated." The overall bicycle total from the high school was more than 20.
The giveaway program reportedly dates back at least to the early 1990s. This year's effort included an appeal through Facebook and other means for donations in Butts' name.
Retired guidance counselor Dianne Smiley, another of Butts' longtime friends from the high school, noted, "I think she would be very humbled and honored, both, to be recognized, because she did put in a lot of hard work, effort, blood, sweat and tears. I mean ... it's not just the students involved, and the teachers, but somebody has to get the whole thing organized.
"We did have one couple that brought 12 bikes – two of each size, and one of each gender in that size," said student Justin Blair Jones, "and then, the Amazon wish list ... we posted on Facebook, too, I believe, and people brought those donations to the office and teachers would claim that gift for their child."
Creamer, recalling Butts' efforts to stir up more support for the annual outreach, said, "She would get on the intercom and talk to the students, and she had the most lovely, kindhearted tone in her voice. She was so encouraging and empathetic. Just a few words from Martha in the morning, and you'd get more gifts and it would add to the program."