North Augusta Star to host candidate forum for upcoming municipal election

The North Augusta Star is set to host a candidate forum ahead of this month's municipal election.

The event will be held April 20 at the North Augusta Community Center at 495 Brookside Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the forum begins at 6 p.m.

The event is free, but attendance is limited to 175 people, so attendees must RSVP by email at rsvp@northaugustastar.com or call 803-644-2362 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The event will also be streamed live.

Masks will be required for attendees of the forum.

Forum attendees are reminded that no political attire, T-shirts, buttons or literature will be allowed at the forum.

Democratic candidate Richard Adams and Republican candidate Briton Williams who are running for mayor will be participating.

The four candidates running for city council will also take part in the forum. There are three Republicans running: Pat Carpenter (incumbent), David McGhee (incumbent) and Jenafer McCauley and one Democrat, Trina Mackie.

Candidates will answer a series of questions from the North Augusta Star as well as questions from the public.

Each candidate will have equal time to respond to questions during the forum.

The general municipal election is on April 27. Early voting is April 19-22 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at North Augusta Community Center.