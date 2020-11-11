North Augusta service honors veterans, urges them to take care of each other

NORTH AUGUSTA — At least two of Fort Gordon's most prominent recent retirees were on hand Wednesday morning for the Veterans Day gathering at American Legion Post 71's headquarters – a relatively low-profile event due to COVID-19 rules and recommendations.
Ridge Spring resident Ron Price, known to some as the first vice commander of the American Legion in South Carolina, was the featured speaker, and Jim Clifford, who was hired this year as North Augusta's city administrator, was in the front row, having retired this year as Fort Gordon's garrison commander. Both members of Post 71.
Price called on a background that includes 45 years of federal service, including 30 years in the Army, which meant service in South Korea, Alaska and a variety of other posts around the U.S. Fort Gordon was the most recent locale for him, where he, as a civilian, was the director of transportation and retired in 2018. "Bringing veterans together to take care of veterans" was his theme, he said.
"The U.S. Army recently reported a 30% increase in suicides among active-duty troops in 2020," Price said, addressing a group of about 45. "We must do everything possible to stop these needless deaths. The American Legion has instituted a 'buddy check' program, in which we encourage our members to regularly communicate with our fellow veterans. See if they need help. Offer your hands in friendship."
He added, "Veterans Day … is for all who served. While many veterans are humble, there is no such thing as insignificant military service …the American Legion only requires a single day of honorable military service to join our ranks. We understand that it isn't just the sacrifice and service that are important, but the willingness to offer your life in defense of this nation, that sets veterans apart."
Wednesday's event, in keeping with tradition, included a reading of the names of Post 71 members who have died since the most recent Veterans Day. The 2019-20 version of the list included Paul Harless, Jim Purcell, Ronald Ouellette, Shirley Santmeier, Ernest Posey, Charles Edward Smiley, Max Whitaker, Frank Crocker, Bill Bishop, Ed Gentry, J.H. "Jughead" Wilson, Malcolm McPherson, Bob Lamm, Louis Wegner, Stanley Bryant and Sidney Trimmer.