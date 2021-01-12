North Augusta senior living community receives COVID-19 vaccine

One of North Augusta's assisted living communities administered COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday.
Brookdale Senior Living Community in North Augusta administered the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to 34 residents Tuesday afternoon. These residents will receive their second dose in early February, as the Moderna doses must be separated by 28 days.
One of these residents, Orlena Thornton, celebrated her 100th birthday last year. When Thornton received the vaccine, she said, "Ouch, damn." Thornton's daughter, Mary Boothe, said she is happy her mother could receive the vaccine and is looking forward to being able to see her again.
Thornton has lived between two pandemics: the 1918 Spanish Flu and COVID-19. Thornton's mother was a nurse in 1918 and is credited for saving a number of people in the Port Clinton, Ohio, area.