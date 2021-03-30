North Augusta residents continue to campaign for a designated senior center

Some North Augusta residents have been expressing the need for a senior center for more than a year, but no progress has been made.
“It never occurred to our city officials that one was needed although I do know that the city of North Augusta considers itself providing adult services to older adults and my answer to that is you’re not accommodating people who are frail and have disabilities,” said Elizabeth Jones, the executive director, CEO for Shiloh Comprehensive Community Center.
North Augusta mayor Bob Pettit said there are currently no plans for a senior center.
“We could not figure out where the money would come from to do it, and we have not been made aware of a demonstrated need beyond the programs that are offered by other groups such as churches and Meals on Wheels and things of that nature,” Pettit said.
The purpose of a senior center is for socialization, which helps older adults who are experiencing isolation, Jones said.
“Socialization is the primary reason older adults come to a senior center,” Jones said, “they’re lonely, they want to interact, they want to be involved in activities with their peers without having to navigate getting in and out of facilities and noise that might be disruptive to them because of medical issues.”
Joan Ryan, a widowed North Augusta senior said she believes there is a need for a senior center in North Augusta.
Programs that could be offered are painting and drawing workshops, dance and exercises classes, finance and estate programs, transportation from the center, book club, café area and community flea market events open to the public, Ryan said.
Ryan currently goes to Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art in Augusta, or to Aiken Center for the Arts in Aiken for any kind of art classes.
“Gertrude Herbert has good art classes but they only have them at night and I don’t feel safe going down there at night,” Ryan said.
North Augusta has a growing population but also have an aging population, Jones said.
Jones suggested the community center off of Buena Vista as an ideal location that the city already owns to provide services to older adults.
“Well I’ve been looking personally and have been talking quite awhile about how best to utilize the community center and that’s certainly an option,” Pettit said.
Pettit added that he would favor using the community center for a variety of programs, not only for seniors.
“It certainly would be expensive to have one built and I think the rental fee would be minimum of $30,000 a year that would be just for the facility, not including utilities,” Pettit said.
Jones said the city spends money where they feel there is a necessity to spend money.
“The city has decided that it is most important to spend money and right now they have made a conscious decision up to now that it is not important to spend money on a senior center for older adults,” Jones said.
Ryan suggested to pay for the senior center through city taxes, support by local businesses, fundraisers, membership dues or fees per class.
There has not been any discussion from either party to build a senior center, particularly because there is a community center that is not being fully utilized, Pettit said.
“We have a population right now, probably 19 to 20 percent aging population, but that will increase as time goes on and I think it is important that we address our aging population the same way that we address having services for young adults,” Jones said.