North Augusta public water system customers advised to boil water after main break

Customers of the North Augusta public water system are being advised to vigorously boil their water after a water main rupture Thursday.
A media release on the city's website urges customers to vigorously boil their water for at least 3 minutes prior to using it for drinking or cooking.
The water main break near Pisgah Road will also affect the morning commute. Pisgah Road is closed and drivers should avoid the area of Pisgah Road and Five Notch Road.
"There has been no confirmed contamination of the water system; however, because of this loss of pressure, the potential for contamination exists," a release on the city's website reads. "Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the City of North Augusta is advising its customers to vigorously boil their water prior to drinking or cooking until notified otherwise. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes."