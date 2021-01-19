North Augusta Planning Commission to discuss plans for a QuikTrip, subdivision

The North Augusta Planning Commission will discuss Thursday the major site plan for a QuikTrip gas station along with plans for a subdivision.
The meeting will be virtual at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast online.
The request for QuikTrip Corporation gas station and convenience store would be located on approximately 14.2 acres on Edgefield Road, near Ascauga Lake Road.
The planning commission will also discuss a request by Rushing Waters, LLC for approval to build of 178 townhomes in the Rushing Waters subdivision.
The townhomes would be located on approximately 37.5 acres near West Five Notch Road.