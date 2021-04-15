North Augusta Planning Commission recommends rezoning for new schools

Plans for two new schools in Aiken County progressed Thursday, and a recommendation in favor of rezoning the property will now go to North Augusta City Council.
North Augusta Planning Commission on Thursday evening recommended that around 51.2 acres of property near the corner of Belvedere Clearwater Road and Old Sudlow Lake Road be rezoned to public use zoning.
Aiken County Public School District owns the property and plans to build an elementary and middle school there, known as Highland Springs. The schools are projected to be complete by December 2022, according to a March update given to the school board.
Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, said during the update that construction will begin over the summer, with groundbreaking scheduled for July.
Tilden Hilderbrand with Hass & Hilderbrand Inc. said during Planning Commission’s meeting the middle school will be built first, with the elementary school being built “as funding allows,” which he said may be a couple of years down the road. Core facilities such as cafeteria and media center will be constructed with the middle school.
When asked about timeline, Hilderbrand said “the school district would like to start tomorrow,” but said it will take a few months to get everything permitted.
Planning Commission member Len Carter said he sees the project as a “positive move” and added it will ease pressure on other schools in the area.
“Or if not, we’ll just bring new kids in with all the new folks moving here,” Carter said.
The school construction is part of the 2018 bond referendum worth $90 million for six projects.
The land for the schools was donated to the school district. Adjacent to the property is a large tract of land planned for mixed-use development.
A 2001 ordinance passed by North Augusta City Council approved the general development plan for the 1,513 acre planned development. No update was given on the rest of the Highland Springs development.
The recommendation passed unanimously 6-0, with Commission member JoAnn McKie absent. The recommendation will now go to North Augusta City Council, which will make the final decision on the rezoning.