North Augusta Planning Commission OKs new QuikTrip gas station and 178 new townhomes

The North Augusta Planning Commission approved two major project requests, including a new QuikTrip gas station and 178 new townhomes Thursday evening.
QuikTrip is a gas station and convenience store that will be off of Edgefield Road near Ascauga Lake Road on approximately 14.2 acres.
QuikTrip offers on-the-go snacks, fresh food options, bakeries, commissaries and full-service kitchens, said Paulette Morin, the real estate project manager for QuikTrip.
QuikTrip provides some of the best wages in the industry, great benefits and promotions from within.
“Our stores are equipped with state of the art made to order kitchens, all of our employees are trained on how to make them and you can order pizza, subs, tacos, espresso-based coffees, pretzels, ice cream, yeah it’s very good,” Morin said.
Morin said the store also offers online ordering and the food can be delivered to the parking lot or to the gas pump.
“It’s very convenient especially right now during COVID,” Morin said.
The QuikTrip is not inside of city limits yet but would be zoned general commercial when annexed into the city.
The commissioners also approved 178 new townhomes for the Rushing Waters development.
Rushing Waters, LLC is in the third phase of the Rushing Waters development. The townhomes will cover about 37.5 acres.
Concern about the townhouse being in a flood plain was addressed during the meeting.
“We’re in the process of getting a CLOMR (Conditional Letter of Map Revision) and a LOMR (Letter of Map Revision) for the flood plain,” Luke Martin from Southern Partners Inc. said, “And so, that’s what we’ll need to get to be able to develop across the flood plain.”
Having flood insurance could be a requirement for residents, because of how close the flood plain is, although no townhomes would be in it, Martin said.
No opening dates have been announced yet for the QuikTrip or the townhomes.