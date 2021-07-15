North Augusta Planning Commission continues to discuss Seven Gables Flythe properties

North Augusta Planning Commission deliberated over the plans for the Seven Gables Flythe property as the next home for the North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters.

During the meeting, commission members received input from concerned citizens and viewed a presentation from City Administrator Jim Clifford.

“I know this has been a hot-button topic for a number of our citizens, and what I hope I did was present the facts in a dispassionate way,” Clifford said. “I got a lot of feedback from the planning commission. I got a lot of feedback from the neighbors and the citizens and that was all good. I think that we can work pretty quickly and constructively on a number of the issues that were brought forth.”

The historic property was purchased by the city of North Augusta in 2016 with Capital Project Sales Tax IV money. After backlash from citizens on locating the fire station on the property, the city backed off and moved it from Martintown Road. The city is now taking a second look at the property based on pre-construction costs and is trying to right the wrongs via transparent avenues.

The commissioners and input from citizens told the city to look into other properties again. Commissioner Tim DeKay and Commissioner Larry Watts both wanted to ensure that public safety gets a headquarters, but don’t believe Georgia Avenue should be its next home.

“I’ve always felt like this is not the optimal spot for a public safety headquarters for a number of reasons. It just doesn’t fit into the neighborhood and the historic preservation and I was hoping that the North Augusta theatre or museum or some kind of other thing would be a participant,” Watts said. “I understand it cannot be used for that type thing because of the way the property was purchased. I would not want to see you sell it and use that money for some other purpose, but I do feel strongly that this is not the most optimal use for this property.”

Citizens commented on the lack of city keeping to the historical overlay within the Seven Gables Flythe properties, a need for traffic research for Butler Avenue and Observatory Road and discussed matching the facade to the surrounding residential neighborhoods.

“I think the city wants to cooperate and they are taking feedback, which is real positive,” said Mike Hitchler who lives nearby. “The design changes that I saw were things that we wanted early on in the first designs so I am glad they are listening. I think the key thing is the Flythe properties. Those really are historically significant.”

Ultimately, the city must either use the property for public safety headquarters, or sell it to the highest bidder. These are rules based on the CPST IV.

According to Clifford, the nonprofit groups Punch and Judy Players and Historic North Augusta would not likely be able to compete with commercial developers.

Clifford’s next move is to take the recommendations to city staff and have discussions with neighbors, continue speaking with nonprofits and to and continue with feedback from the commissioners.