North Augusta Planning Commission approves parking for Highland Springs schools

North Augusta Planning Commission unanimously voted to approve the parking and landscaping for the new Highland Springs elementary and middle schools.

This was one of the last steps prior to construction beginning off of Belvedere-Clearwater and Old Sudlow Lake Road after a pandemic delay. Designs and the entrance way are expected to be completed within the next two months.

The middle school is anticipated to open first in the fall of 2022, with the elementary school opening in 2024.

“I would like to go on the record and compliment what they’ve done with the schools in the county,” planning commission member Tim Key said.

The council also unanimously approved Phase III of the Gregory Landing subdivision to continue construction.

During the study session, the Lower Savannah Council of Governments said that the North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism department has plans to utilize the North Augusta Country Club as a park in the future. Dates and park type are unknown at this time.

Bob Bigger officially joined the planning commission, taking over Mayor Briton Williams' position.

“This is the first opportunity to give back to a community that has been very good to me,” Bigger said.

Planning commission members Larry Watts and Bob Clark were not in attendance.