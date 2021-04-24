North Augusta parents throw prom for students

It took almost an hour on Saturday night for the dance floor to fill up at the North Augusta High School prom, but the Cupid Shuffle finally did it.
Juniors, seniors and their dates spent the evening dancing in an enchanted forest, the theme of the prom organized by parents of the Yellow Jackets.
Aiken County Public School District did not hold prom this year, so parents decided to step in “because we felt like especially our seniors needed a prom, needed to experience it,” said Ashley Stallings, one of the organizers.
Organizer Ruthie McGhee said she and her husband David “really thought about all the kids, juniors and seniors in North Augusta that didn’t have the opportunity to have a prom last year and have missed out on so much stuff, that we wanted to figure out how to do it.”
It evolved from there, she said, with a lot of parents helping and plenty of community support.
McGhee said it was understandable that the district did not hold prom, because at the time of the decision, vaccines were just rolling out and there was a lot of uncertainty.
The prom provided snacks, a DJ and dance floor, and plenty of selfie stations for the students to take pictures at. The event was held at the Palmetto Terrace at the North Augusta Municipal Building.
“I feel it’s important because it’s kind of like a day to relax from a long hard year of doing work and stuff, and we kind of need that relaxation, you know,” said senior Jordan Vogt.
“We want to get out all our frustrations, I guess, of having a hard tine at school or whatever, and we want to let it all out, so I feel like that’s important.”