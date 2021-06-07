North Augusta OKs first reading of Riverside Village noise ordinance

The extended noise ordinance adjustments to benefit Riverside Village along North Augusta's riverfront passed after the first reading with an unanimous vote of 7-0 by city council.

The amendment would extend the noise usage within the entertainment district bordered by Esplanade Avenue, Railroad Avenue, Georgia Avenue and the Savannah River to 11:30 p.m on Friday and Saturday nights.

The ordinance was brought before the council with a noise usage extending to midnight.

However, citizens were apprehensive of what the extension means for their neighborhoods.

North Augusta resident Ryan Abel was concerned about concert events around the area.

"I live in Hammond's Ferry, and you can't hear the ball field. You can if you really really want to, you can hear it from the river sometimes, but you can absolutely hear concerts," Abel said. "I've heard the Funk You concert – I heard my own concert."

After deliberating the public's input, the council and mayor landed on the earlier time.

Games held at SRP Park past the updated ordinance would be exempt and can continue to play.

Missy Martin, the minority operating owner for the Augusta GreenJackets, said the organization always follows the noise ordinances, though it is difficult to predict the end of a baseball game.

"We can't control baseball, and we can't control the block on baseball," Martin said.

"We want to make sure that Riverside Village is a live, work, play village," Martin continued. "It's what you designed."

Council member Pat Carpenter agreed, saying it is easier to control the noise of a concert than a baseball game.

The second reading of the amended noise ordinance will take place at the June 21 meeting at the North Augusta Municipal Building. This change is seen as a step toward updating the citywide ordinance that has been in effect since 1956.

"We need that Riverside Village to be complete, and what that looks like in two aspects has to do with being in retail spaces that we must fill, and we need to ensure that the businesses (there) are successful," Mayor Briton Williams said.

Other business

• North Augusta City Council approved the zoning map of the city with the new addition of 51.2 acres for the future site of the Highland Springs elementary and middle school near Old Sudlow Lake Road and Belvedere Clearwater Road.

• City Council named Thomas L. Paradise as the interim planning and development director. Paradise is replacing Libby Hodges, who helped create a commission to rewrite the development codes for the city of North Augusta.

• Mayor Williams recommended Bob Bigger to fill his resigned position on the North Augusta Planning Commission. He will serve in this position through January 2024.