North Augusta native named acting U.S. Attorney for District of South Carolina

North Augusta native M. Rhett DeHart will serve as acting United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina following the the resignation of U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr. last week.
DeHart formerly served as the District’s first assistant U.S. Attorney, supervising the criminal, civil, appellate and administrative divisions in the district of South Carolina, as well as serving as the primary liaison between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Chief U.S. District Judge, according to a news release by the S.C. District Attorney's Office.
A native of North Augusta and a resident of Mount Pleasant, DeHart has served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the District’s Charleston office since 2001, prosecuting a variety of crimes while focusing on white-collar fraud and child exploitation.
He was the recipient of the United States Attorney’s Award in 2006, 2009 and 2014, and received numerous law enforcement awards.
DeHart has prosecuted hundreds of felonies, authored 30 appellate briefs, tried approximately 20 jury and non-jury trials and argued seven cases before the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, the release states.
Prior to joining the Department of Justice, DeHart was a counsel on the United States Senate Judiciary Committee, where he supervised the criminal legislation section.
A graduate of the Honors College at the University of South Carolina, DeHart graduated Order of the Coif from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
He will serve as acting U.S. Attorney for District of South Carolina until a successor is appointed by the President Joseph Biden and confirmed by the Senate.