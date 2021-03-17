North Augusta mayoral candidate Richard Adams utilizing his barbershop experience in run

North Augusta Democratic mayoral candidate is focusing on representation and bringing the community together in his campaign for the upcoming municipal election on April 27.
“Being a resident and a business owner here in North Augusta, South Carolina, I definitely see the difference and being on this side of town as opposed to that side of town,” Richard Adams, the Democratic candidate said, “and so there's a lot of people in the city who are disenfranchised when it comes to representation and our municipality.”
Adams is a husband, father, barber, life coach, motivational speaker, educator, local business owner and has lived in North Augusta since 1992. He owns multiple barber shops and Provision Barber Academy.
Being a barber gives Adams the opportunity and a platform to connect with a diverse group of people, he said. He said there is currently a disconnect between citizens and the city council that is not intentional – but is there.
“A lot of times people think Black, white, that's the great divide – red and blue, that is a great divide, and one of the things I always tell people, we are indeed better together,” Adams said, “That line that separates us, it doesn’t need to be blurred, it needs to be blended.”
One of Adams first initiatives is "Triple C," as he calls it – city, community and culture. He said he feels like every entity in the city should be acknowledged, appreciated and understood.
“I cut everybody, every walk of life comes through the barbershop so I'm able to relate to a lot of different people,” Adams said.
Adams said building a relationship is what makes not just him, but any barber, ready to be a mayor or serve in that capacity of leadership. A barber knows how to operate and maintain a plethora of people, different personalities and different lifestyles, Adams said.
Adams said growing up he was always taught actions speak louder than words. When it came to explaining his plans for North Augusta he said it is more than just lip service, more than just saying what you want to do.
He mentioned there is an apartment complex near his barber shop that will be closing soon and one of his initiatives is homeownership. Adams said he is ready to start their plan with helping citizens purchase homes and not have to wait until after the election to take action.
“We're getting out there and actually doing it, pounding the pavement, getting to know the people that you represent,” Adams said.
Adams said he represents many facets of life. Adams can wear urban clothes, dress up, wear athletic apparel, even a full three-piece suit and tie.
“That's what makes me and any barber, a viable candidate to be the mayor in their community, the leadership ability that they possess and the ability to operate between different relations of people,” Adams said.
Adams will be running against Republican candidate Briton Williams in the general municipal election for North Augusta on April 27.