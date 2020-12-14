North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit announces he will not run for reelection

North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit will not be running for reelection, according to an email sent Monday.
Pettit was elected as mayor for a four-year term in 2017. He succeeded long-time mayor Lark Jones.
"I am formally announcing my decision, made many months ago, that I will not be a candidate for reelection," the statement reads.
"I deeply appreciate the confidence shown by City residents when they elected me, and I am grateful for their support over the past 3 and one-half years. I will miss the interaction with the City’s excellent staff. Together, we handled daily challenges and planned for tomorrow. Every decision I made used one simple criterion: what was best for the City of North Augusta. It has been an honor to serve the people of North Augusta as their Mayor during this time of transition and growth. I am thankful for the opportunity."
North Augusta will hold its municipal election on Tuesday, April 27.
Along with the seat for mayor, three City Council seats will be up for election.
They are currently held by Pat Carpenter, Fletcher Dickert and David McGhee.