North Augusta may utilize Aiken County's equipment for the general election

North Augusta City Council unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance Monday evening to partner with the Aiken County Board of Registration and Elections to conduct a portion of the general municipal election.

The Aiken County Board of Registration estimated the election’s cost and expenses to be $5,376.82. This fee will be paid from the City Council Professional Services account, well within the $6,500 budget for election expenses.

Voting machines, staffing, provide training, delivery, set-up, maintenance and removal of voting machines will be provided from Aiken County.

Kelly Zier, the North Augusta city attorney, said the municipal election commission remains in charge of the overall election, this is just allowing the city to not only use the county's equipment, but also use their experience to physically conduct the election that day.

Absentee and provisional ballots and supplies will also be supplied to the polling locations.

“On the advice of the Aiken County Board of Elections and Registration, the city municipal election commission will be using the same polling locations that are used in the primary, to avoid confusion for our citizens,” city clerk Sharon Lamar said.

If you are unable to go inside of the building, a poll worker can bring a voting machine out to your car at each polling location.

For the general municipal election on Tuesday, April 27 the poll locations will be advertised online.

The ordinance will not be adopted until a second reading is passed.