North Augusta man killed in early morning crash

A driver is dead after an early Tuesday morning single-vehicle crash that occurred just outside of North Augusta.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred at 12:27 a.m. on Murrah Road near McCain Road in Edgefield County, approximately three miles north of North Augusta.
The driver was identified as 24-year-old Matthew Blaine Harley of North Augusta, Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett said.
Harley was reportedly traveling west on Murrah Road in a 2018 Toyota SUV when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck several mail boxes.
He then lost control of the vehicle, struck a utility pole, traveled down an embankment and turned over.
Highway Patrol said the victim sustained fatal injuries and was trapped in the car following the crash.
Harley was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:45 a.m., Burnett said.
He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, Master Trooper Gary Miller with the Highway Patrol said.