North Augusta man charged with possession of child sexual abuse material

A North Augusta man is facing a number of charges for possession of materials displaying the sexual exploitation of minors.
Dustin Aaron Adams, 41, of North Augusta, was charged with two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Adams. Investigators state Adams distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.
Adams was arrested on Nov. 13 by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's Office.
Investigators with the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Secret Service, all also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Adams was previously convicted on related charges in 2012, the Attorney General's Office reports.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.