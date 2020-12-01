North Augusta holds Christmas tree lighting

Tuesday’s chilly weather didn’t keep the Christmas spirit away from North Augusta, as the city flipped on the Christmas lights for the 2020 season.
The city held its annual Christmas tree lighting in Calhoun Park. Dawson Glenn, grandson of Mayor Bob Pettit, had the duty of flipping the switch to light up the Christmas tree and all the lights in the city.
Pettit told the crowd that Christmastime is when hope is renewed.
“We’re all anxious to get out of the house, to mingle with friends, and to just do something other than be confined. Christmas is the perfect opportunity, the perfect start to safely go shopping, go caroling, visit friends, family and just enjoy the season,” Pettit said.
The city encouraged face masks and social distancing, and the usual hot chocolate and s’mores were foregone due to coronavirus concerns. The city also streamed the event to Facebook Live.
“We’re happy to do this for the community,” said Mandy Nelson with the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department.
“We needed a sense of normalcy, so it’s nice that we can do this outside, be socially distanced. It’s cold outside, so it feels Christmas-y, so I think everyone’s just ready to get in the Christmas spirit.”