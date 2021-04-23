North Augusta holds annual Earth Day event for education, outreach

North Augusta's Earth Day celebration on Friday combined fun and education through in-person and virtual means.
The city held its annual Earth Day event at Brick Pond Park, a picture perfect setting for the day, as the park is a restored wetland that functions as a stormwater treatment system.
The event was held by the city's stormwater department, as well as the parks, recreation and tourism department.
Mandy Nelson with North Augusta PRT said the annual event is a fun way to promote Earth Day awareness. The two city departments partner for educational series throughout the year.
Vendors included Feathered Friends Forever, a tropical parrot rescue, who had Honey, an umbrella cockatoo in attendance. Phinizy Center for Water Services brought compost bins and allowed attendees to dig for bugs and insects that contribute to the composition process.
Aiken Soil and Water Conservation District was a vendor, and offered attendees their very own plant – microgreens that can be grown and eaten.
Sonya Terry, district manager of ASWCD, said they work at events like Thursday's to educate children and parents on the importance of saving water and how that can be done.
“We also talk about soil and how important it is to use cover crops, and various types of tilling techniques, no till techniques, to help with keeping the soil rich when you're planting,” she said.
It's important that farmland in Aiken County stay that way instead of being developed for commercial purposes because farms in the county provide food, Terry said.
The event was halfway virtual, Nelson said, to be more COVID-friendly.
“So we originally planned to have this on Friday because the kids weren't going to school on Fridays at the beginning of this year and once they did plan to go back to school, we decided just to keep it on Friday,” she said.
Along with the in-person vendors, there was a virtual presentation for the elementary schools in class, and a Facebook Live presentation for those at home.
Other vendors included Augusta Locally Grown, Texas Roadhouse, Aiken Habitat for Humanity, Aiken Camellia Society, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Aiken Center for Alcohol and Drug Services and Department of Natural Resources.