North Augusta gives recommendations for estimated $8.91M in relief funds

North Augusta City Administrator Jim Clifford made recommendations for how the city should use its American Rescue Plan funds during a study session on Monday evening.
North Augusta is expected to receive an estimated $8.91 million from the plan, signed by President Joe Biden in March, according to the Municipal Association of South Carolina.
“(For) our initial recommendations ... the No. 1 priority for us ought to be for the first tranche ought to be revenue replacements, so all the tax dollars that did not come to the city of North Augusta last year that we can use with revenue replacement through our funding would certainly be a good thing,” Clifford said.
Clifford said, as of today, there are no agreements in place with any other governmental organizations as far as how the money will be spent once received.
Half the amount granted will be received this year with the other half being delivered next year. City Council was also given the deadline of 2024 to decide how to spend it.
“We had not made any arrangements, we have not entered any contracts or made any spending arrangements based on this ARP funding, so there is no agreement that has been reached. It is all estimated funding,” Clifford said.
Mayor Briton Williams commented that city council will take the time to discuss the 150-page document from the United States Treasury that explains the guidelines for the plan, to clearly determine how they would like the distribute the funds.
Williams also announced important upcoming dates during the first study session on Monday evening.
City Council plans to meet at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. for council meetings moving forward.
Before the first council meeting, the first Public Power Hour will be held at 5 p.m. where citizens will get the chance to speak to council directly in person.
“We don’t always need to do things the same way if you can do them better, and that’s really the mindset that I have and the mindset I think council is excited about and hopefully everybody is,” Williams said.
The first video blog from the mayor will be released this week and will be shared on social media. He will also be holding the first Meet the Mayor event next Thursday, May 20, showing appreciation to small businesses.
The next city council meeting is May 17 at 6 p.m.