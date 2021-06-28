North Augusta Forward looks to revitalize downtown

North Augusta Forward presented their strategic plan for the Main Street area to city council on Monday evening.

The Main Street Movement focuses on “locally powered” businesses as a way to revitalize the downtown area.

The downtown roadmap shows the addition of sidewalks, trees and city banners. Avery Spears-Mahoney, the director of North Augusta Forward, pinpointed the revenue “leakage” from the city within a 30-minute drive.

“You can have at least five more restaurants, any food-related businesses. That can be fast-casual type opportunities as well,” Spears-Mahoney said. “... there is lots of opportunity for downtown and these numbers prove that.”

“North Augusta’s success in downtown hinges on food-related retail,” Spears-Mahoney added. “That would help the retail businesses grow.”

Grocery stores and gas stations are the main sources of revenue for North Augusta shopping in the downtown area. However, both council and North Augusta Forward said there are opportunities to bring a wide variety of businesses to the city.

A design committee composed of various North Augusta residents and business owners looked at ways to beautify the downtown area and to slow down traffic coming on Georgia and West Avenues.

The addition of green spaces in downtown areas as well as park benches, self-watering flower baskets, banners to light-poles and trees were mentioned during the presentation.

Council was receptive to the small yet efficient ways to improve the downtown area as a way to continue to bring in tourist spending to the community.

Council member Jenafer McCauley, a small business owner herself, agreed with the plans made by North Augusta Forward and how they will benefit small business owners.

“When we come down to Third Thursday, it was nice to kind of have that slowing-down environment, and I think adding small amenities like this are a quick change to see that change is coming too and helping create an environment so that small businesses can thrive,” McCauley said. “I think that’s what we as city members can work toward, continuing to enhance the environment of downtown, and these are small ways to do it quickly.”

North Augusta Forward meets the first Tuesday of every month with local businesses on ways to get involved in the community.