North Augusta considers dates for municipal election

The filing period for four seats on North Augusta City Council is approaching.
On Monday, City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance outlining the dates for the upcoming municipal election.
The ordinance must pass on second reading to be adopted, but if it is, filing for party primaries or conventions for the seats will open at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14 and close at noon on Dec. 21.
The election will decide four City Council seats, including the mayor. Those seats are currently held by Mayor Bob Pettit and Council members David McGhee, Pat Carpenter and Fletcher Dickert.
The municipal election will take place April 27.
The proposed ordinance also states that primary elections, if chosen by a party, should take place on Feb. 9, 2021. Conventions, if selected, should be held no later than Feb. 9, 2021.
Two appointments were made to the city’s Municipal Election Commission on Monday evening, as well. Machela Knox and Carleton Vaughn were appointed to the commission by the mayor, and City Council concurred. Knox and Vaughn will replace Rev. John Younginer and Verlon McDowell, who have each resigned from the commission since the previous municipal election.
Other Council action:
• City Council also approved a $1,950 payment to the Belvedere Fire District as part of an agreement related to payment from the city when property inside the fire district is annexed into the city.
• Council passed the first of two readings of an ordinance that, if passed, would amend the Development Code to allow the Board of Zoning Appeals to consider special exceptions to the Neighborhood Preservation Overlay District.