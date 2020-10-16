North Augusta Community Center voting location seeing steady flow of voters

People lined the sidewalk waiting to vote Friday morning at the North Augusta Community Center, one of the county’s seven satellite voting locations where residents can vote in-person absentee.
Poll worker Terri Futreal said the line at the center has been steady since the location opened Monday.
“The people have been super amazing,” she said.
“They’ve been kind, patient. We’ve had a really good group; I think it’s been a great turnout.”
This election, anyone in the state who wishes to vote absentee can, and in Aiken County, people are taking advantage of the chance to get their vote in early.
In Aiken County, as go Friday at noon, 18,344 absentee ballots had been issued, and 13,269 had been returned.
One voter at the Community Center Friday, Lauminnia Nivens from Graniteville, said she came to vote early because she is excited about voting, “and I wanted to go ahead and get the process done.”
Futreal said there’s no break in the line during the day – people show up before 7 a.m. in the morning and it’s steady until closing.
The Community Center will be open Monday through Friday until Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for in-person absentee voting. The center is located at 495 Brookside Ave.