North Augusta City Council votes on employee bonuses, election dates

North Augusta City Council met Monday to consider a handful of items, including municipal election dates and an employee bonus.
City Council approved a one-time 1% bonus payment to eligible employees.
The payment is in lieu of a previously planned 2% merit-based raise that would have been in effect beginning July 1, 2020.
Due to coronavirus concerns, the city adopted a budget adjustment mid-year that retained the pay increase “with the implementation date subject to review of the City’s financial performance amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Instead of the 2% merit-based increase that would have been in effect for six months, the city approved the one-time bonus of 1% carried over the whole year.
A 2% merit-based employee increase will also go into effect in 2021, as adopted in the 2021 budget.
The resolution authorizing the raise passed 5-1, with Bob Brooks voting against the raise.
Brooks stated he was in favor of keeping the 2% merit increase as it would benefit employees’ retirement accounts.
City Council also passed the second and final reading of an ordinance setting the dates for the upcoming municipal election.
The election is set to take place April 27, 2021, with a runoff, if necessary, on May 11.
Filing for candidates to be included in party primaries or conventions will be from 9 a.m. Dec. 14 until noon Dec. 21.
Those wishing to run for office should file with the chairperson of the respective parties.
Primaries will be held on Feb. 9, 2021, and conventions, if chosen by a party, should be no later than that date.
Primary runoffs, if necessary, will take place Feb. 23, 2021.
The mayors seat, as well as three City Council seats, are up for election. Those seats are currently held by Mayor Bob Pettit and Council members Pat Carpenter, Fletcher Dickert and David McGhee.
City Council also passed the second and final reading of an ordinance that amends the Development Code to allow the Board of Zoning Appeals to consider special exceptions to the Neighborhood Preservation Overlay District.
Pettit and City Administrator Jim Clifford each mentioned during the meeting that City Council meetings will likely be held virtually starting with the Dec. 21 meeting, "based on the current status of COVID," Clifford said.