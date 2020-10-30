North Augusta City Council to vote on naming amphitheater, budget

A soul singer with close ties to North Augusta could be the eponym for the city’s amphitheater that opened earlier this year.
City Council’s agenda for Monday night includes a vote on a resolution that, if passed, would name the riverfront amphitheater the Sharon Jones Amphitheater.
Jones, who died in 2016 at age 60, was an American soul and funk singer who was born in the CSRA and lived in North Augusta as a baby before her family moved to New York.
“Left my home in North Augusta at the age of 3,” is the opening line to “I’m Still Here” by Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings.
Jones was honored posthumously as the 2016 Citizen of the Year by the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce.
The amphitheater is the city’s newest park and is located along the Savannah River in Riverside Village.
Budget deliberations
City Council will take the second and final vote on the 2021 budget on Monday night as well.
The city’s fiscal year will begin Jan. 1. The proposed budget does not raise property taxes and is a “flat” budget, remaining mostly unchanged from 2021.
City Council is set to vote on the second and final reading of the budget, as well as an ordinance levying the annual property tax.
Other agenda items:
• Council will consider an ordinance that would amend the city’s sign code.
• Council will vote on the final reading of an ordinance that would rezone 1132 Frances St. from residential to general commercial.
• Council will vote on the final reading of an ordinance that would rezone 2 acres of property off Five Notch Road from planned development to mixed residential.
• Council will vote on the final reading of an ordinance that would amend the city business license code to come in line with state requirements.
• City Council will vote on a resolution that, if passed, would authorize funding for rehabilitation and resurfacing of portions of the Greeneway.
• Council will vote on a resolution to accept a deed of dedication for water systems in Hammond’s Ferry.
• Council will vote on the first reading of an ordinance that would annex 14.3 acres of land along Edgefield Road.
City Council will meet at 6 p.m. for a study session and 7 p.m. for the meeting. Both will take place on the third floor of the municipal building at 100 Georgia Ave.