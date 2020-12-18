North Augusta City Council to meet virtually, vote on Fire Station 1

North Augusta City Council will meet virtually Monday to discuss and vote on a variety of topics, as well as recognize exemplary employees during the last meeting of the year.
City Council will vote on three resolutions, including one that, if passed, would accept the low bid be SD Clifton Construction Inc. for the construction of Public Safety Station No. 1, which is planned to be built on West Martintown Road.
The other two resolutions, if passed, would approve a proposed city personnel policy manual and approve a reprioritized funding list for Capital Projects Sales Tax III.
City Council will also vote on the first reading of an ordinance to accept the annexation of a 0.23 acre parcel along Mayfield Drive that is owned by the city of North Augusta. A second reading of the ordinance would have to pass before the ordinance is adopted.
City Council will also consider the 2021 City Council meeting schedule.
Two city employees will be recognized during the meeting. Public Safety Officer Andi Hogg will be recognized as Employee of the Year, and George Blakely will be recognized as the Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of the year.
City Council will also meet for a study session, and will discuss items on the agenda, as well as the Municipal code section “regarding surety bond required of licensed contractors.”
City Council will meet online via GoToMeeting. The meeting will be streamed to the city's Facebook and YouTube pages. The study session will begin at 6 p.m. and the meeting will be at 7 p.m.