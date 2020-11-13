North Augusta City Council to discuss Riverside Village properties that went to tax sale

A handful of properties in the Riverside Village development in North Augusta were part of the delinquent tax sale that took place in Aiken County on Nov. 9.
North Augusta City Council will be updated on the properties and discuss them Monday before its regular meeting.
Municipal Improvement District fees were levied on multiple properties in the riverfront development, where SRP Park and Crowne Plaza Hotel – amongst other restaurants and residential facilities – are located.
Only one payment was made for the fees, and penalties were assessed on the other properties. Properties that still hadn’t paid ahead of the tax sale were set to be sold to the highest bidder Nov. 9.
Records for the tax sale were requested from Aiken County by the Aiken Standard on Wednesday, but the Freedom of Information Act request had not yet been fulfilled at publication time.
In September, North Augusta City Council established a forfeited land commission, which allows the city to purchase property sold under a tax sale for assessments due to the city.
“When any municipal corporation desires to set up and put in operation a commission for the purpose of using lands sold under tax executions for taxes or assessments due such corporation,” the city may designate officers of the municipality as a forfeited land commission, according to the South Carolina Code of Laws.
Discussion of the parcels taken to the delinquent tax sale will take place during City Council’s study session Monday, Nov. 16, which begins at 6 p.m.
Council will also discuss “budgeted 2020 employee merit raises,” according to an agenda for the study session.
Municipal elections
City Council on Monday during its regular meeting will consider two agenda items related to municipal elections.
Council will consider appointments to the Municipal Election Commission, recommended by the mayor, as well as an ordinance setting dates for the election.
The next municipal election is set to take place in 2021. Four City Council seats, including mayor, will be up for election.
The ordinance would set dates for municipal party primaries, conventions and partisan general election, plus times for filing of nominating petitions, certifications of candidates by parties and certification of candidates by the Municipal Election Commission.
Council will vote on the first reading of the ordinance, which must pass two readings in order to be adopted.
Other Council action:
• City Council will consider a resolution that would, if passed, approve payment to the Belvedere Fire District for transfer of service territory to city for properties annexed between April 15, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2020.
• City Council will vote on the first of two readings of an ordinance that would amend the city’s development code as it relates to zoning districts.