North Augusta City Council takes first votes on budget, business license changes

North Augusta City Council on Monday met to vote on a variety of topics, including the budget, annexations and business licenses.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2021, the same as the calendar year in North Augusta, doesn’t raise property taxes and is a “flat” budget, remaining mostly unchanged from the 2020 budget.
The first readings of both the ordinance establishing the budget and levying the annual property taxes both passed on first reading, but a third reading is necessary before the ordinances are approved.
Council did pass the second and final readings of four annexations related to the county 911 system.
The properties were bisected by the city limit line but are not completely in the city. Those properties are 645 Crestlyn Drive, 655 Hutchinson Drive, 705 Mae St. and 711 Mae St.
City Council also passed the first of two readings of an ordinance that, if passed, would amend the city code of ordinances related to business licenses.
City Administrator Jim Clifford said during the meeting this is to come in line with state requirements.
“The state of South Carolina is moving to a holistic method of doing business licensing across the entire state to standardize things across municipal and county boundaries,” Clifford said.
“This has now been passed into law and will go into effect in January of 2022 so our intent is to get our city’s ordinances in line with the coming state requirements the following fiscal year.”
Other Council action
City Council also voted on the first readings of two zoning matters:
• The first ordinance, if passed later on second reading, would rezone 1132 Frances St. from residential zoning to general commercial zoning.
• The second, if passed, would rezone property off Five Notch Road near Pisgah Road from planned development to mixed residential.
Council also passed a resolution appointing Jon Dawkins, owner and operator of North Augusta’s Chick-fil-A, to the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee.