North Augusta City Council receives update on Riverside Village

The most recent Riverside Village bond payment has been made, and the city is collecting toward its next.
The city of North Augusta last week made the May 2021 payment of its bonds issued for the construction of Riverside Village, according to city finance director Cammie Hayes.
Hayes said the payment of $1.6 million was made on April 15.
“Some factors that have contributed to us being able to continue to meet our debt service obligations not only during a pandemic but with some uncollected revenue streams is that we had a conservative financial model from the start of the borrowing,” she said, adding the model was conservative but had additional coverage built in.
The city is currently collecting toward the November 2021 payment.
“Should there ever be a need for city council to appropriate funding for a debt service payment, that will be brought to your attention as soon as possible. We do not anticipate that at this time,” Hayes said.
Hayes gave an update on certain revenue streams that are used to make the payments. A disclosure documents posted online lay out the city’s tax numbers and revenues.
The city’s hospitality taxes on prepared foods took a hit in 2020, according to unaudited data included in the filing. The collection for 2020 was 5.54% lower than 2019, the data shows.
In the first quarter of 2021, the city has collected $479,070 in hospitality taxes. Hayes compared that to the collection for the first quarter of 2019, and the first quarter of 2021 showed an 18.5% increase from the first quarter of 2019.
“So what that shows is not only has our hospitality tax recovered, but we’re able to see some growth as well, which is good news for those businesses in prepared foods,” Hayes said.
Accommodations taxes – the city’s “heads on beds tax,” Hayes said – also took a hit last year, with those collections seeing a 38.21% decrease in 2020.
She again compared the first quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2019, though, and said the 2021 number shows a 79.49% increase over the 2019 number. The accommodations taxes for 2021 so far have brought $29,555.
Tax Increment Funding revenue has also grown, with collections so far totaling $1,377,049.
Parking revenues fell in 2020 by 60% from 2019. During the first quarter of 2021, the city has made a net revenue of $5,654.
All of the rent and naming rights for SRP Park, the city-owned stadium leased by the Augusta GreenJackets, were paid in 2020.
“The creativity of the businesses in our city has helped them to sustain their operations, that’s how we’re seeing growth in those revenue streams such as hospitality taxes. They found creative ways to continue to sell prepared foods, continue to thrive. We’ve even seen new businesses open during the pandemic.”
She added that the Augusta GreenJackets team has also been creative, allowing them to make rent payments to the city.
Hayes also mentioned municipal improvement district payments that are due to the city by May 1. The city levied assessments worth $777,779 against Riverside Village property owners for the 2020 tax year. In 2020, $1.18 million was assessed against property owners and only $413,479 was paid. Subsequently, 13 parcels went to the county tax sale due to delinquent MID assessments.