North Augusta City Council re-appropriates funds for Five Notch Road repaving project

The North Augusta City Council voted unanimously to update the city's comprehensive plan and to provide funds to repave Five Notch Road in Monday evening's meeting.
City Council will be re-appropriating a portion of the remaining Capital Projects Sales Tax II (CPST II) funds for the Street Resurfacing Program project.
“So the city had already determined that we were going to repave Five Notch Road during this fiscal year by adding on to the state contract. We have enough opportunity and ability to really see for our citizens that road paved all the way from Georgia Avenue all the way to Edgefield County,” Jim Clifford, North Augusta’s City Administrator, said.
Clifford said in order to do that the city has to re-appropriate some of the remaining CPST II funds to the road resurfacing projects. The following service and funds remaining were street lighting at entrances of Riverview Park for $32,261 and Georgia Avenue and Five Notch intersection improvements for $475,000.
“SCDOT has two separate projects involving Five Notch Road, one in Edgefield County and one in Aiken County and we had an opportunity to add to that existing contract on the Aiken County side to extend the Five Notch Road paving all the way down to Georgia Ave,” Clifford said.
This project is projected to be completed by the end of November of this year.
Council also approved a contract with the Lower Savannah Council of the Government to provide comprehensive plan updates. The cost is to not exceed $25,000 from the Capital Project Funds.
Council approved a capital project in 2020 for a planning consultant to assist in the development of a five year comprehensive plan and the city plans to retain the services of the Lower Savannah Council of Governments.
“It’s a good opportunity at the five year point to relook at where we are,” Mayor Bob Pettit of North Augusta said.
The comprehensive plan must be updated every ten years.