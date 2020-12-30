North Augusta City Council lists goals for 2021

North Augusta City Council members’ goals for the next year focus on development and safety. Everyone on the Council mentioned development of some sort, whether residential, economic or in Riverside Village. The ongoing Development Code rewrite is front of mind for many Council members, too. The construction of a new North Augusta Department of Public Safety Fire Station No. 1 and headquarters also made everyone’s list for 2021.
Mayor Bob Pettit
My goals for the first four months of 2021 are modest. My primary objective is construction of Fire Station 1. Getting to this point has been a lengthy and challenging process, but selecting the contractor makes it a reality. Second on my list is completing the design of the Public Safety Headquarters building. This is nearing completion, and I am optimistic the request for bids will be issued in early third quarter of 2021. The bonds to finance the headquarters were issued in 2020, so finishing the design is the final step before asking for bids for construction.
Other issues Pettit mentioned he looks forward to working on are designating Carrsville as an African American Heritage District, continued movement on Riverside Village, residential development and the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam.
Bob Brooks
My goals are: to continue with development in Riverside Village, to continue with Greeneway connectors for downtown and neighborhoods, to continue with development of Station 1 and Public Safety Headquarters, to pursue business growth at Exits 1 and 5 and to continue to keep North Augusta a safe place.
Pat Carpenter
My first goal is to be sure the fire station gets underway. We have waited so long; it is something our city needs badly. My second goal is the Public Safety headquarters. This is also a long overdue project. No. 3 is the completion of Riverside Village.
Fletcher Dickert
Being that my term will end in May, my primary focus is on four items: Ensuring we get Fire Station 1 under construction, working with staff to ensure Public Safety Headquarters construction will start later this year, working with the newly elected council member(s) and mayor to help get them up to speed quickly so that they can be as effective and informed as possible and continue to work with staff and consultants on Riverside Village to ensure long term success of that development.
David McGhee
As we ring in 2021, my hope is that the new year will bring a wave of change. I will continue to work to make progress on the Greeneway expansion into the downtown corridor. I am serving on the advisory committee for the rewrite of the city development code. I will be working over the next year with the contractor to get the changes we need. I have always been a proponent for transparency and have pushed for online video streaming during my tenure. We now have city meetings video streamed online. Like always I will continue to be transparent and accountable to the citizens. I will continue to focus on the completion of the river front village. We will have a completed design and a contractor for the new Public Safety Headquarters in 2021. One of my major goals was to build a new fire station, and I am proud to say we recently voted to approve a contract for the new construction. I am excited about 2021 and I feel truly blessed to serve you the people of the city of North Augusta. I hope you will allow me to continue to be a strong leader and have a strong voice for the citizens. Thank you for trusting in me.
Eric Presnell
My top goals are to see us break ground on the new fire station and hopefully the new public safety headquarters. Second is get development of Riverside Village figured out and finish the empty parcels. The Development Code rewrite would be third as I think it will help spur downtown redevelopment. And lastly, hopefully we can get a plan together to spur economic development in our opportunity zones (Martintown Road from Atomic to Highway 1 and along Buena Vista east of Public Safety headquarters).
Kevin Toole
Development Code: The steering committee is making progress on the development code rewrite. As a member of this committee, helping to shepherd this process through and keeping the community informed and engaged will be a major focus of mine.
Public Safety: In 2021, we must make significant progress towards the construction of both Fire Station 1 and the Public Safety headquarters.
Riverside Village: Riverside Village must be successful. In order for that to happen, both the city and the developer must fulfill their obligations. The city has substantially fulfilled ours and we must hold the developer accountable to fulfill his. To that end, we must collect all financial obligations and see real progress on the remaining, undeveloped parcels. The news of the GreenJackets new affiliation with the Atlanta Braves provides a renewed sense of excitement for the project and provides new momentum to get this development to the finish line.