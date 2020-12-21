North Augusta City Council authorizes execution of Public Safety construction contract

North Augusta City Council took another step toward the new Public Safety Fire Station No. 1 on Monday.
Council passed a resolution authorizing the execution of a contract for construction of the facility, set to be built at 311 West Martintown Road.
City Administrator Jim Clifford said during the meeting there were five bids on the project from local general contractors.
The low bid was awarded to SD Clifton Construction with a total base bid of $3,361,000.
The resolution states the total funds needed through project completion total $3,800,000.
Of that total, $3,525,975 is set to come from Capital Projects Sales Tax III and $274,025 from the capital projects fund.
City Council also passed a related resolution that reprioritizes CPST III funds.
“It puts all of the remaining CPST III funding directly into the fire station No. 1,” Clifford said about the resolution.
Other Council action:
• City Council approved the first of two readings of an ordinance that, if passed, would annex 0.23 acres of property on Mayfield Drive owned by the city.
• City Council passed a resolution approving the city personnel policy manual.