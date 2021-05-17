North Augusta City Council approves first reading of rezoning ordinance for new school

North Augusta City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance Monday that would pave the way for the Aiken County Public School District to begin construction on two new schools.
North Augusta Planning Commission had recommended 51.2 acres to be rezoned to public use for Highland Springs elementary and middle school at its last meeting.
The Highland Springs facility will house both schools in connected 2-story buildings.
“I think this is a good move for the city, and our staff recommendation is to approve it,” said Jim Clifford, North Augusta's city administrator.
The first reading passed 6-0. A second reading is required before the ordinance can take effect.
King Laurence, superintendent of Aiken County schools, said they are prepared to move forward with the development once they get the OK, according to Clifford.
According to an update that was given in March, the schools are projected to be complete by December 2022.
The property is near the corner of Belvedere Clearwater Road and Old Sudlow Lake Road.
Council member David McGhee was not in attendance at Monday's meeting.
Other business
• City Council chose Bob Brooks as the mayor pro tempore. Brooks would act as the mayor in case of the mayor's absence, disability or vacancy of the office.
• Representatives of Mauldin & Jenkins presented an audit review for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31 of last year.
• Council passed a resolution accepting a $15,205.50 donation from Tina Chudgar to go toward the construction of a gazebo. The gazebo will be located off of the Greeneway and west of Center Street.